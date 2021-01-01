Press Play At Home: Watch Omah Lay Elevate A Room While Performing "Can't Relate"

With a colossal amount of artists announcing tours for this summer and fall, big-room live music is so close, we can practically taste it.

And whether intentionally or not, Nigerian Afrobeats artist Omah Lay is psyching up music fans with his performance of "Can't Relate," which sees him captivating a carpeted room with a vintage bus parked inside.

In the latest episode of Press Play At Home, watch the singer born Stanley Omah Didia and his band fire an indelible hook into the ether from within four walls.

Whether it's a coded dispatch or just a vibe Lay liked for the clip, the message nonetheless rings loud and clear: See you on the dance floor soon.

Check out Omah Lay's vibrant, hopeful performance above.

