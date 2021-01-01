Press Play At Home: Watch Jade Bird Perform An Incandescent Version Of "Different Kinds Of Light"

By now, it's practically beyond argument: Traditional singing and songwriting is making a big comeback. And English singer/songwriter Jade Bird is proof positive of this sea change in the music landscape.

As wonderful as trap beats and layers of experimental production can be, the metric for the integrity of a song still comes down to whether it's as powerful on a lone acoustic guitar. Bird clearly understands this.

In the latest episode of Press Play At Home, Bird performs her tune, "Different Kinds Of Light," with no bells or whistles besides the plainspoken power of her voice and words.

Check out Jade Bird's lovely, spare performance above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Press Play At Home.

