Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Shelley FKA DRAM Praises Phone Chargers & Ravenously Eats Honey

Shelley FKA DRAM wastes no time when GRAMMY.com asks him about his tour rider. “Cell phone chargers!” he exclaims. “That’s when you know you’ve hit the big leagues.”

The singer, rapper and actor then goes on to extol the value of mundane essentials—like deodorant—waiting for you after a show. (Van Halen’s curated M&Ms this ain’t.)

In the latest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Shelley FKA DRAM’s ebullience over the simple joys of backstage life is infectious. It all comes to a head in a segment in which he pours roughly one bear’s worth of honey into his ginger tea.

Check out the funny clip above and view more episodes of Herbal Tea & White Sofas here.

