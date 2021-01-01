GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Al Jarreau Astonishedly Win Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Male In 1982

The emotions that flicker across Al Jarreau’s face say it all. When presenters Chuck Mangione and Harry James tell him he won Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Male, at the 1982 GRAMMY Awards show, he can barely contain the joy welling up from within.

To a horn fanfare of the tune that Jarreau won the GRAMMY for—Dave Brubeck’s meter-shifting classic "Blue Rondo a la Turk"—the jazz singer expresses his profound appreciation for the honor, even singing along to the Turkish-inspired melody.



In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, turn back the clock and watch Jarreau deliver his speech at the 24th GRAMMY Awards. "God bless you all for hanging in there with me," he tells the audience. Several silent, astonished seconds pass: For once, words fail the legendary singer.

Watch Jarreau's heartfelt speech above

