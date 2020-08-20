GRAMMYs

Davido 

Photo: Frank Fieber

Davido On Elevating Nigerian Culture, New Music & What He'll Teach His Son About Being Black In America

The Afrobeats star opens up about furthering Nigeria's global cultural impact and how the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement has personally impacted him
Jennifer Velez
Aug 20, 2020 - 8:49 am

David Adedeji Adeleke—a.k.a Davido—was on his way to becoming a rapper until one Christmas, everything changed when he decided to travel to his parents' home country of Nigeria. 

"I just fell in love with African music. I was like, 'Yo, I think I want to do African music,'" he recently told GRAMMY.com from Los Angeles. "And it worked out. If I would have rapped, I'd probably still be at home."

Things more than worked out for the 27-year-old breakout Afrobeats star born in Atlanta. As Afrobeats continues to grab the world's attention, he's risen to be featured on the May 2020 cover of Billboard magazine and, according to Rolling Stone, his single "Fall" off his 2019 album A Good Time holds the record for the longest Nigerian pop song in Billboard history. And he continues to reach new heights: He was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last month.

Davido, who also runs his own label, undoubtly is expanding Afrobeats' reach, yet that arguably is not the most interesting thing about the artist who went to college at the young age of 15 before his music career took off. Now, as he works on his next album A Better Time, the artist is finding himself in an elevated place in his life. "I feel like I've been in a better space. So you're going to see a lot of growth on this album," he said. 

We spoke to him about the forthcoming album and how the pandemic has shaped it, how his label is helping him give opportunities to artists, what he thinks about people's love for Afrinca now, as well as how his recently born son has changed the way he looks at racism, and more.

Your sophomore album, A Good Time, was released in November. What did you enjoy about making album number two?

First of all, I think making album number two, the good thing about it is you learn a lot of mistakes from the albums you've previously dropped. So the first thing I went into with this album was planning. I had to make sure I had proper planning. The reason I called the album A Good Time is because we just had a good time making it. It wasn't forced. I remember my first album, I had a deadline, so I had to record songs that didn't take time to make. I didn't take my time on them. With this second album I had more  time and more creative space to create.

You were recently on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Tell me about that experience.

Man, it's crazy. I've been watching late-night shows—I remember being a kid, and you're not meant to be up late, [and] I used to sneak to the living room and I used to watch back-to-back tonight shows. I've seen all the greats perform there. 50 Cent. The list is long. I remember when it aired all my family, my brothers, people I went to school with back in the days, hit me up like, "Yo, that's crazy." They knew how everything started. Two years ago, I'd had never imagine I'd be on "Jimmy Fallon." For it to just happen and everybody just be happy about it just is amazing to see.

You're an Afrobeats breakout star. You along with people like Yvonne Orji are opening up Americans of all backgrounds to Nigerian culture. Do you feel a sense of responsibility doing that?

Yeah, of course. It's crazy, because I'm from both America and Africa, so I know how both sides think. I went to school in Alabama. I went to college at 15. I was very young. And Alabama was a predominantly white state. So being an African kid in a university where it's 13% Black people, it's amazing. It's not easy. I had to learn a lot of the things when I was like, "Yo, why you look at me like that?" And not even just being Black, being African. They used to ask me questions like, "Yo, how'd you get to America?" I'm like, "What you mean? I came on a plane." "Oh, y'all got airports?" Now every American wants to go to Africa. Everybody wants to know where they're from. So it's good to see the transition from not being appreciated, to being appreciated right now. Even with fashion. You got designers that making African print fashion, so it's not only music. The culture is being felt everywhere. 

As a person with a bi-cultural background, you could have gone either way with your music.

I actually started out rapping. I actually started rapping first. I used to live in Atlanta and I used to just rap, make beats. Then I went to Nigeria for Christmas one time and I just fell in love with African music. I was like, "Yo, I think I want to do African music." And it worked out. If I would have rapped, I'd probably still be at home.

What about the music did you fall in love with?

Man, I don't know. To me, when I listen to Afrobeats, it's just a different feeling. You'd be in the club, they play hip-hop, trap, R&B, whatever the case may be. And once the Afrobeat come on, you can tell the difference from the scenery, the feeling, the beats. Most people don't even know what we saying, but they still listen to it. So that's the great thing about it.

That rhythm will make you want to dance.

The rhythm. Yeah, the rhythm.

I'm still thinking about the fact that you said you went to college at 15?

I went to college at around 15. I went to this Christian university in Huntsville, Alabama. I was there for about two years and then I didn't go back because I went back to Nigeria and I fell in love with African music. So I was trying to stay in Africa and do the music. The deal with my parents was I had to graduate. So I was like, "Cool, let me do the music. I go to school." So I was going to school, but I got too far footed in school. So I started doing home classes. They used to put me in classes alone because my music blew up and people couldn't concentrate if I was in the class. 

Wow.

Yeah, that was crazy. So I finally got my degree and then everything just went crazy from there.

Talk to me about your influences. Who do you look up to? Who shaped your music?

Honestly, I don't really have too many musical influences. But I grew up, like I said, I used to want to be a rapper. I used to love 50 Cent, I used to have all the G-Unit clothes, I used to have the video game. I was more of a rap type person. I don't think that molded my music in any way. But with my style, I liked the urban style. I dressed like a rapper anyway. But yeah, I'd say hip hop did a lot of influencing for me.

When you're creating, how do you get in the zone? 

Funny enough, I like a lot of people around me when I'm recording. I actually don't really like to record alone because I like to record and see people enjoy the music. That's what gives me more [motivation]. "Oh, keep going." You in the studio, you make something from scratch and one hour later everybody in the studio's singing what you just made. That's amazing. I like having people in the studio, party type stuff ... I probably get a studio especially by myself to maybe finalize it, but to make it, I like to be around people.

What are you working on now? 

The new album we're working on now, the third album, is called A Better Time. We're doing a little series with albums. First on the scene was A Good Time, now it's A Better Time. So I came out here to just finish up the features and shoot some videos and it is looking pretty dope. 

What can fans expect on this next one? 

I think you'll see a lot of growth. Just like in A Good Time album. I feel like I've been in a better space. So you're going to see a lot of growth on this album, I can tell you that much.

Does that growth have anything to do with the pandemic? 

You know what? I was just saying that because most times I'm on tour, etc. For the first time in a long time for our generation, that is, we have to actually stay at home. This has never happened. Imagine how many people had time to sit down and really reflect on their life? You know what I'm saying? I had to make some changes. Just being at home for so long, I made some changes. I cut off some people, I just stepped away from the world a little bit. Just tried to realize who I really was. You feel me? And I feel like that's what helped my music. It's all because of the pandemic.

Weeks into the pandemic, we had George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement getting major attention. What do you make about the conversations regarding race going on across the country and other parts of the world?

It's crazy because like I said, I grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, this was when I was 15, 16, so I've always understood like, yo, this is going to happen. You know what I'm saying? Sometimes just because of the color of your skin, you might not get a lot of honesty from somebody. You feel me? So it was just crazy. 

This how I look at it: I just had a son and he's an American citizen. So imagine my son telling me, "Yo, dad, I want to go to the mall." And I have to explain to him like, "Yo, if the police stop you..." It's crazy how we have to tell them that part. I don't think growing up my dad ever sat me down and was like, "Oh, this is going to happen." But I have to do it for my son. I have to teach him as a Black man. As a Black man, you have to be able to defend yourself, number one. You're not going to get your way all the time and you just have to be a man and be strong. The other way I look at it, we're screaming Black Lives Matter, right? But we killing ourselves too. So the conversation is both sided, it goes both ways. 

The situation also brought a lot of accountability in the music industry. You have your own label. Is your label your way of giving opportunities to artists who maybe wouldn't have those opportunities?

Of course. My label is one of the only record labels that really bring artists from scratch. Most people just sign artists that already made. My label, it's a whole family. Anything I get from them, I invest it and I give it to them to invest back in themselves because I want to see them grow. I've been blessed to be able to take care of myself, that I'm willing to be signing somebody that I know can be the next me or potentially be bigger than me. And I sign you down for a contract and you giving me 60% of your money and you can invest in yourself. Whereas me, I didn't sign to nobody, I had the opportunity to make 100% of my money for a long time. So that's how I think of it. I'm not going to do what they didn't do to me. So most of my artists they're like my little brothers. We help each other. They help me. I help them.

GRAMMYs

Obi Asika & SMADE

Photo: Courtesy of Afro Nation

Afro Nation Co-Founders Smade & Obi Asika Talk Festival Origins, Uniting The African Diaspora & Celebrating Diversity

Afro Nation Puerto Rico, taking place March 18-21, is the first-ever American edition of the swiftly expanding event
Ana Monroy Yglesias
GRAMMYs
Mar 5, 2020 - 10:23 am

With Afro Nation Puerto Rico around the corner on March 18-21 (and a second Afro Nation Portugal in July), the fast-growing new music festival is bringing its vibrant energy to the U.S. for the first time. The first-ever American iteration of the fest—taking place beachside at San Juan's Balneario de Carolina—will be the third event in total since its launch last summer.

Nigerian superstar singers Burna Boy and WizKid, American rap kings Fabolous and Rick Ross, Jamaican reggae act Chronixx, Nigerian Afropop songstress Yemi Alade and Trinidadian soca hero Machel Montano are among the headliners for this month's event. Those are just a few of the names within the epic lineup, which has been rolled out in waves over the past four months.

Each Afro Nation fest highlights the biggest players—and up-and-comers—in Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, soca and other black-led musical movements. As cofounders SMADE and Obi Asika share, the idea for the event came from what they saw as a lack of representation in the event space for Afrobeats artists they worked with.

We caught up with the two Nigerian-born, London-based music industry powerhouses over the phone recently to discuss their groundbreaking Afro Nation movement. Read on to learn about the story behind this successful partnership, how they're learning as they go, their hopes and vision for the future and more.

The next Afro Nation fest is coming up soon, the first-ever Puerto Rican event. What are you most looking forward to with this one?

SMADE: We're on our third edition now. The first one was in Portugal in August, and then we've just finished the second one in Ghana in December. We're moving on to Puerto Rico next month, which I'm excited about. I'm looking forward to enjoying the beautiful sandy beaches in San Juan and having fun, as we always do. I'm also looking forward to seeing people from different races and cultures coming together to celebrate African music and seeing the unity that Afro Nation brings to people.

Obi: SMADE and I are both Nigerian, so obviously we do these events to give a platform to artists from the African diaspora. We've done Portugal and it was a lot of the European diaspora. Then, we've done Ghana which is more like the brand coming home. But for me, I'm really looking forward to seeing America because we sold so many tickets to Americans interested in the brand, the music and culture, and the diaspora there.

Also, Puerto Rico is a really interesting place because it's America, but it's also the Caribbean. I can't wait to see how people are going to vibe there and what's going to happen. Every festival we've done so far in different places, they all have their own feel. I think that this is going to be a really interesting one. We've literally got people coming from every part of America. I think it's going to be super interesting and really cool.

Wave 1: Afro Nation Puerto Rico: Patrice Roberts, Beenie Man, 2Baba, Afro B & More

You've been announcing the Puerto Rico lineup in several waves, and it just keeps getting better! How did you choose who to work with?

Obi: When we kick off the lineup, SMADE and I always have a chat and go, "What do we think? Who do we think our crowd's going to be? What are they going to want to see and be interested in?" One of the reasons why we don't announce everything at the beginning is that we want to read the crowd. We read a lot of the messages, we get a lot of the DMs, have all our team telling us what they hear and we do adapt things on the fly. We say, "Okay, let's add that."

These events are something that haven't been done before. We have such a complex and layered culture in terms of from the east, to the south, to the west of Africa, and obviously all the diaspora as well. SMADE and I were saying, we need to go and do a trip to Angola and go and hang there, understand what's going on, so we can understand what the Portuguese side is at.

SMADE: Also, we research and see the best acts to be on the stage. The platform is a huge one. Our stage is one of the biggest stages in the world for the acts, to be honest. What we try to do is research, look out for people that deserve to be on that stage, both from Africa and the diaspora and everywhere really. There's so much talent.

Obi: It is a bit of a voyage of discovery for us. There's so much talent and we want to include everyone, and we want to include everyone for each destination, but it's a process even for us. We are constantly learning about new music and new artists. One thing that we're very fortunate in what we're doing right now is that there's just so much talent. It's a constantly evolving process.

Our crowd is very active on social media. You have some people like, "Why can't we have this person?" and it's always the same names. But we try and give other people opportunities. SMADE and I were laughing the other day because we can't wait to see a performance, I won't say who it is. We wanted to put these two acts together because when we know when they get on the stage, it's just going to be crazy and make new fans. They might be overlooked on social media, but we know that they will be one of the highlights. We try not to make it about booking the same people at every show. We really want to give a focus for everyone. Particularly in Puerto Rico, we are going to add some local acts but expect that year two, there'll be even more local acts.

It's funny, year one of Portugal, everyone was like, "All you guys are about is West Africa." We are West African, so we're understanding things as we go along. SMADE and I spent a lot of time in France this year, because a lot of French people are coming to our show and we didn't even push it for France that much. It was organic. Then we had a couple of shows in France. It was crazy. We realized the market is massive. So, we were like, "We've got to include more French acts next year."

Sometimes we need to push our customers to new things. You don't have to worry about maybe someone doesn't speak the language, because with music you can feel it. When people are on stage, even if they're singing in Spanish or Portuguese or French, we don't actually see an issue in mixing everything up. It can be quite powerful. It's not a worry for us if we think it breaks those barriers.

It sounds like it really keeps growing naturally as you meet more people and explore different scenes. Do you have any plans or ideas for future locations this year or next?

Obi: Yeah, it does. We've already confirmed another location for this year that will be announced in another month or so. We want to always let people focus on what's next. Right now it's Puerto Rico and Portugal, but yeah, we've got another really great location.

SMADE & Obi Asika at Afro Nation

SMADE & Obi onstage at Afro Nation | Photo Courtesy of Afro Nation

Looking back a bit, can you tell me a little more about what inspired you to start Afro Nation together?

SMADE: I think Obi and I, we noticed a lack of representation of our acts. We know how talented they are and how much work they put into their music, but we weren't seeing them on the big stages. So Obi and I came together and we were like, we're just going to do it ourselves. We didn't even think it was going to be this big.

Obi: It's exactly what SMADE said. I'm a talent agent and he is a promoter. One of the things you do as a talent agent is headline shows in order to get your artists on big stages at the festivals. We struck up a partnership quite quickly, because SMADE is incredible. He was selling tickets for Afrobeats where all the big promoters weren't able to do it. We both obviously had a passion for this music, this genre, the culture because of our background. We struck up a partnership and we started having real successes, selling big tickets in London.

It wasn't really translating to the major festivals booking the acts. They wouldn't give them what we perceived as the respect they deserved, and I know a lot of these guys, they're my friends. It was like, "Obi, man, we just got our heads around hip-hop a few years ago, and now you're telling us to put these Afrobeats acts and give them serious, high up billing? We started off as a rock festival." They were also like, all those Afrobeats fans, they won't come to the festivals. They don't buy tickets. Everyone said it's not possible and I was like, how can we be selling out the O2 Arena with WizKid or SMADE selling them out with Davido, and then you're telling me that they can't play this?

"At our events, all the fans are very passionate. It's more than just going to a festival. I feel like it's the pride in their heritage and their culture and in their identity." - Obi Asika

We were just like, "Look, we're just going to do ourselves." And when we did it, it just felt—we weren't expecting it. We just wanted to prove a point, and within 24 hours, all the tickets were gone. People decided to buy a flight, buy a hotel, buy the ticket and go to another country, all for their love of Afrobeats. That's not small, it's a real commitment. I think that's why at our events, all the fans are very passionate. It's more than just going to a festival. I feel like it's the pride in their heritage and their culture and in their identity. It's driven us to keep going. We're having so much fun with it.

It's a very unique situation. Our people are everywhere in every part of the globe and the fans are everywhere. The biggest thing is if you just went on the norms of our industry of music and you say, "Oh, this person isn't on the charts or that person isn't signed to that label," but Afrobeats doesn't actually move to that. One of the things, obviously the success of Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido, all the younger guys coming through is now shining a light on that in the records world. In the live music world, I think Afro Nation has shocked a lot of people that this crowd will buy tickets in advance and [pauses] I don't know many festivals that most of the crowd are female. In Portugal, we had 85 percent female.

Afro Nation

The crowd at Afro Nation Portugal 2019 | Photo Courtesy of Afro Nation

That's so cool.

Obi: I tell you, they are really amazing. Watching, I felt, "This is girl power going on." It was crazy. We'd never seen anything like it. It's a very powerful statement. It was a very unique festival. [Afro Nation] is such a positive event and is very special to us. We're very proud of it.

When you think of Afro Nation, what song comes to mind?

SMADE: For me, it's Fela [Kuti], any sound that comes from the legend Fela. Because a lot of these new acts now and the ones that have done great, from Wizkid to Davido to Yemi Alade to Burna Boy, when you see them on stage, that right there, for me, is Fela. That reminds me of Afro Nation. It's not just in West Africa alone. If you look at the highlife artists or the dancehall artists in Ghana, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, the way they present their performances and all the stuff that they do on stage just reminds me of Fela.

From your perspective, what you think real diversity and inclusion looks like in the music event space?

SMADE: Honestly with this, it's hard to define because everyone's got a different perspective of what equality looks like. However, right now in the music industry, I think we are heading in the right direction although we still have a long way to go. There needs to be more recognition of all types of genres.

That's the beauty of Afro Nation. Even though the most [focus is on] Afrobeats and African music and the culture, we also infuse the Jamaican acts. Like in Portugal, we had Busy Signal, Buju Banton. And there's the different genres, there's your Afroswing, soca, bashment, reggae, and then Afrobeats. There's also hip-hop. We bring everybody together as one on our stages. We had acts from the U.S., the U.K. and then also from the Caribbean and Africa. Bringing them all together to celebrate the African culture and music in Portugal was a great experience and feeling. The way everybody just connected, I felt like it was part of it.

Obi: I really agree with what SMADE said. To be honest with you, as we said before, it's ever-evolving. As an event and as a brand, we are constantly learning about new genres and what different parts of the world are listening to. It's just about trying to push the envelope. There's a lot of people involved in Afro Nation, from all different parts of the world, putting the show together. We're a very diverse brand and company, but we're always trying to do more. We all have to strive to include everyone and just give everyone an opportunity to do their thing. I think we're a very diverse event. I don't think there's many events that have French, Portuguese, Spanish and English speaking artists.

At our first couple of events, we were very aware that we didn't have enough female acts. There's a lot more female acts for Puerto Rico, and that is something that we have to check ourselves on a little bit to make sure. You just can't be lazy with it. Sometimes, you have to just take your time and find new acts. Maybe if your first choice wasn't available, take a risk on a younger act or newer act. It's important.

What is your biggest hope, for the next five or so years, in connecting the African diaspora through music and entertainment?

SMADE: My biggest hope is to connect and to use this platform to unify not only the Africans in the diaspora but also for other races as well to also experience and know the African culture. I'll give you an example. We just finished Afro Nation Ghana, and we had people from different races and different culture come down to Ghana. We had [Jamaican act] Popcaan buy a house in Ghana, and shown interest in Africa. We have people that never ever thought they would be in Africa celebrating, leaving their homes, or coming with their families to celebrate in Africa during the festive period.

Obi: Yeah, you were right, SMADE. It was crazy, wasn't it? We'd see the tickets sales and be, "Russia?" Russia, Australia, Ukraine…

SMADE: Right. It was amazing. This is what Afro Nation is doing. This can bring unity amongst everyone, every one of us. I hope the generation coming behind can also be inspired by the growth of the industry, and we can have many more superstar talent like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade. And even the French-speaking and the Portuguese—there's Afro Portuguese now. From Afro Nation Portugal there are people trying to connect with the [Portuguese] culture, people going back home to check their DNA and all that stuff. This is what we're doing. This is what Afro Nation stands for, unifying.

Obi: I know for me, to be honest with you, I've got two real hopes. I want more, like SMADE's saying, of all these young artists coming through. I just want them to get through and become superstars, so we can have more headliners to keep pushing the industry forward. Now, in Europe anyway, every festival is booking Afrobeats, so half of our job's done. We want to see more commercial festivals booking Afrobeats. Those like Coachella, Reading and Leeds, Lollapalooza, we want to see them booking these acts. That helps the whole machine of it.

We got Ghana done and we're very proud of all we achieved because it's very difficult, as there's no infrastructure of the industry. Ghana is an amazing place. A lot of things work in Ghana like the roads, the airport. It's a safe place, it's super cool, but the entertainment industry, they've got lots of artists but there's no festival. You can't just call up someone and say, "Oh yeah, bring me this fence in and bring me this sound." It was really tough and we really put ourselves on the line because it's very expensive doing these events. But, we came through it, we produced something that we're proud of but we want to build it. We want to help keep building the African entertainment industry, because there's so much potential, there's so many acts.

Screenshot from Beyoncé's 'Black Is King'

Screenshot from Beyoncé's Black Is King

Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Out July 2020 On Disney+

The visual album, which is based on the singer's 2019 soundtrack album for 'The Lion King: The Gift,' "reimagines the lessons of 'The Lion King' for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns"
John Ochoa
GRAMMYs
Jun 28, 2020 - 1:52 pm

Beyhive, rejoice! Beyoncé returns to the screens next month with Black Is King, a brand-new visual album written, directed and executive-produced by the 24-time GRAMMY winner. Set to globally premier July 31 on Disney+, the visual album is based on the music from Queen Bey's The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack album she curated for the 2019 The Lion King remake; Black Is King will be released nearly two weeks after the film's one-year anniversary. 

The visual album "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns" and offers "a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," according to a press release from Disney announcing the project. 

Black Is King, which was "in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity," according to the press release, stars featured artists from The Lion King: The Gift and includes special guest appearances. The visual album will include videos for The Gift tracks like "My Power," "Mood 4 Eva" and "Brown Skin Girl." 

"The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," the press release states. "His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."

Released last July, The Lion King: The Gift featured an epic artist roster comprising African and Afrobeats artists like WizkidBurna Boy, Mr Eazi and many others. At the 2020 GRAMMYs, the album received a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, while album track "Spirit," performed by Beyoncé, received nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media. (Beyoncé's 2019 concert film, Homecoming, based on her historic performance at Coachella 2018, won the GRAMMY for Best Music Film, her only win that night.) 

Black Is King follows Beyoncé's new track "BLACK PARADE," which she released last week on Juneteenth (June 19); proceeds from the track will benefit her BeyGOOD Black Business Impact Fund, which supports Black-owned small businesses.

Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai

Photo: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Def Jam Africa Launches With Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C & More African Artists

Larry Gaaga, Boity, Tshego, Ricky Tyler, Vector and Tellaman round out the new label division's flagship roster
Ana Monroy Yglesias
GRAMMYs
May 26, 2020 - 1:18 pm

Today, May 26, Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group announced their newest division, Def Jam Africa. The new label will have offices in two major music hotspots in Africa, Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria, but will recruit artists from across the continent.

Def Jam Africa launches with nine powerhouse rappers and singers from South Africa and Nigeria, several of whom were already signed to UMG: Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Larry Gaaga, Boity, Tshego, Ricky Tyler, Vector and Tellaman.

It will have dedicated A&R, marketing, creative and digital support from the UMG teams based in Nigeria and South Africa, led by Sipho Dlamini, Managing Director of Universal Music Sub-Saharan Africa & South Africa.

"Many of us in Africa grew up on music from legendary labels under the UMG umbrella. From Blue Note for jazz fans, to Mercury Records, which was Hugh Masekela's first US label and Uptown Records, the home of Jodeci and Mary J. Blige and many more. For those into hip-hop, no label has such cultural and historic relevance as Def Jam. From Run DMC, to LL Cool J, [Ludacris' label] Disturbing tha Peace, Jay-Z, Big Sean and Kanye West, Def Jam has always been the ultimate destination for hip-hop and urban culture worldwide," Dlamini said in a statement.

"It is a historic achievement that we’re now able to bring this iconic label to Africa, to create an authentic and trusted home for those who aspire to be the best in hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap. Together, we will build a new community of artists, that will push the boundaries of hip-hop from Africa, to reach new audiences globally."

In the coming months, fans can expect Def Jam Africa to drop singles from Tyler, Boity, Nasty C, Tellaman feat. Alpha P, Vector, Nyovest and Tshego. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nasty C will be releasing his third studio album, Zulu Man With Some Power, in the States this summer via Def Jam Recordings.

"Def Jam is a globally recognized brand, synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we enthusiastically welcome the launch of Def Jam Africa as an opportunity for audiences worldwide to discover the incredibly talented hip-hop artists emerging from across the continent," Jeff Harleston, the interim Chairman & CEO of Def Jam Recordings, added.

Kel P

Behind The Board: Catch Up With Afrobeats Hitmaker Kel P In Nigera To Talk Music Production

The latest episode of Behind The Board takes you to Lagos, Nigeria, to hear how sought-after producer Kel P makes music: "Most of my sessions happen in a hotel room"
Nate Hertweck
GRAMMYs
Apr 27, 2020 - 2:44 pm

From on location in Lagos, Nigeria, we sat down with Kel P, musician and producer who has worked with SolidStar, Burna Boy and more to hear about how he's become one of the hottest beatmakers and producers in the Afrobeats global movement. 

Behind The Board: Kel P

"I'm not putting the beat first because I'm a producer, no," Kel P explained why the beat is the number one thing that makes a great record "I'm putting the beat first because the beat speaks for everything." 

Kel P came from a strong musical upbringing and was a musician and an artist before venturing into producing. In 2017, he began to make his own beats, and recalls how nervous he was the first time he played his work for "One In A Million" singer SolidStar. Kel P was beyond nervous, shaking as he played his best beats for SolidStar, who was able to calm his nerves. Together, they recorded two songs that first day. 

He went on to produce and co-write 10 of the 19 songs on Burna Boy's African Giant, which earned a nomination for Best World Album for the 62nd GRAMMY Awards for 2019.

"Most of my sessions happen in a hotel room," Kel P says, revealing how many of the artists prefer to steer clear of a conventional studio. "You can make music anywhere."

Follow us to Lagos and find out what mentality Kel P takes into a session with him and the what he feels are the other three things that make a good record and more in the latest episode of Behind The Board above. 

