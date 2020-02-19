(L-R) Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival

(L-R) Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Photo: Ethan Miller/WireImage

 
Brand-New Lovers & Friends Fest: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Nelly, Sean Paul & Many More Announced

Goldenvoice's latest one-day Southern California music festival extravaganza features huge names from '90s R&B and hip-hop and beyond, with T-Pain, Brandy, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, SWV, Twista, Eve and more also slated to perform
Ana Yglesias
Feb 19, 2020 - 6:25 am

Los Angeles music event tastemakers Goldenvoice and Soulection announced the latest spring 2020 music festival to get excited about: Lovers & Friends Fest, featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon (gimme a "Yeah!") and TLC as headliners. The brand-new one-day extravaganza features your favorite '90s and '00s R&B and hip-hop acts, with T-Pain, Brandy, Ja Rule, Monica, Fat Joe, Nelly, Sean Paul, SWVEve and many more also slated to perform.

The first-ever Lovers & Friends takes place Saturday, May 9, at Dignity Health Sports Park—the stadium where the L.A. Galaxy play—in Carson, Calif.

The nostalgia-inducing lineup also features Cam'ron, Tweet, Amerie, Mario, 112, Montell Jordan and Dru Hill. Newer R&B and hip-hop queens Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker and Megan Thee Stallion will also bring the sultry vibes.

Following the lineup announcement, a few of the artists included on the bill, including Lil KimMase and Twista, denied any affiliation with the event, causing confusion about the festival's roster and legitimacy; Twista later redacted his statement on social media. Prayer hands that the rest of the artists will be making the incredibly epic lineup very real come May.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. PT. General on-sale tickets will be available starting Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Visit the festival's official website to sign up for the pre-sale and for more info on the big event.

Lizzo

Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images

Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup: Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Tame Impala, Tool & Many More

The legendary "Hot In Herre" rapper will be performing his debut 2000 album, 'Country Grammar,' in full at the 19th annual fest
Ana Yglesias
Jan 7, 2020 - 1:57 pm

Just a few days after the 2020 Coachella lineup dropped, Bonnaroo 2020 has followed suit with an incredibly stacked and diverse lineup featuring GRAMMY winners/current nominees Tool, first-time GRAMMY nominee Lizzo and past nominee Tame Impala as the headliners. Current GRAMMY nominees Flume, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, J.I.D, DaBaby, The 1975, Brittany Howard, Altın Gün and Yola will also perform at the 19th annual four-day music festival held in Manchester, Tenn.

Read: "WE ARE ALL WINNERS": 2020 GRAMMY Award Nominees React On Social Media

The farm-set event will take place from June 11–14 and will also feature major sets from versatile pop queen Miley Cyrus, bass legend BASSNECTAR, recently-reunited rock supergroup Oysterhead (consisting of Les Claypool of Primus, Trey Anastasio of Phish and Stewart Copeland of The Police), Primus and GRAMMY-winning St. Louis rap icon Nelly, who will be performing his GRAMMY-nominated debut 2000 album, Country Grammar, in full.

The colorful lineup poster also reveals more exciting acts across genres, including past GRAMMY nominee Femi Kuti, GRAMMY winner Leon Bridges, as well as CucoRun the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Dashboard Confessional and Dermot Kennedy. Glass Animals, Young the Giant, TroyBoi, The Band Camino, Denzel Curry, Yaeji and Billy Strings are also slated to perform.

Leading this year's Bonnaroo SuperJam is Durham, N.C. electro-pop act Sylvan Esso. The annual jam session curated by a different artist each year, to bring together musicians in honoring late heroes (GRiZ led the jams last year). The iconic, longstanding Nashville music venue Grand Ole Opry will be hosting a special showcase for the third year in a row, on the first day of the event. Those not frolicking at the fest can even tune into this showcase online, via opry.com and WSMonline.com and their respective mobile apps.

All ticket options for Bonnaroo go on sale this Thurs., Jan. 9 at noon ET; more info on their site.

Afro Nation

Afro Nation Portugal 2019

Photo: Andre Machado /Mai Magazine

Afro Nation Puerto Rico: Patrice Roberts, Beenie Man, 2Baba, Afro B & More

The four-day music festival features global artists making waves, highlighting the biggest players in Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall, soca and more
Ana Yglesias
Nov 5, 2019 - 1:54 pm

Today, Afro Nation Puerto Rico announced the first wave of its (stacked!) inaugural lineup, featuring Beenie Man, Burna Boy, Chronixx, Davido2Baba and Patoranking as headliners.

Following this summer's sold-out Afro Nation Portugal, the 2nd edition of the fest will make its North American debut beachside in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 18–21, 2020.

The four-day music festival features artists from around the world making waves on a global scale, highlighting the biggest players in Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, soca and other black-led musical movements. As the press release states, the new event was "founded on good vibes and #BlackExcellence."

In addition to GRAMMY-winning King Of dancehall Beenie Man, other Jamaican acts on the first-round lineup include 27-year-old GRAMMY-nominated reggae prince Chronixx, reggae/dancehall singer Kranium and rising dancehall queen Shenseea.

Afro Nation

Afro Nation Portugal 2019 | Photo: Samuel Martins

Nigeria's rich, diverse Afro-fusion scene are headliners Burna Boy, 2Baba and Patoranking, as well as singers Rotimi and Teni. South-African poet and singer Busiswa, who is featured on Beyoncé's Lion King: The Gift album, will also bring heat to the fest.

One of Trinidad's First Ladies of Soca, Patrice Roberts, will also perform, as well as rapper Afro B, a leading force in U.K.'s rising Afrowave sound. Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy rounds out Afro Nation Puerto Rico's initial lineup, with "loads more [artists] TBA."

The ticket pre-sale opens Thurs., Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. EST, with general sales opening up the following day. More info on the fest, as well as the email sign up for pre-sale tickets can be found on its website here.

DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance The Rapper perform at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chance The Rapper, DJ Khaled, Quavo and Lil Wayne Deliver Star-Studded Halftime Show At The 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The Chicago rapper closed out a stacked musical lineup at the 69th annual game with a performance that was both celebratory and moving
John Ochoa
Feb 16, 2020 - 8:34 pm

Keeping with the night's all-star theme, Chance The Rapper, DJ KhaledMigos rapper Quavo and Lil Wayne delivered a star-studded halftime show at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game tonight (Feb. 16).

Chance, a native of Chicago, where this year's NBA All-Star Game is being hosted, kicked off the halftime show with an energetic performance of "No Problem," a featured track off his 2016 GRAMMY-winning mixtape, Coloring Book. He brought out special guest and collaborator on the original track Lil Wayne, who dedicated a few lyrics to late NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who, along with seven others, died in a tragic accident last month (Jan. 26).

DJ Khaled and Quavo then partied onstage next to Chance, performing their collaborative track "I'm The One," featured on Khaled's 2017 album, Grateful

The show marks another major televised performance from DJ Khaled this year. Last month at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, the DJ/producer joined an all-star lineup, featuring John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG, to remember late rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot last March. 

Chance closed out the jam-packed halftime show with a moving tribute to Bryant. Emotionally distraught, he performed "I Was A Rock," a tribute song he originally performed in memory of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali at the 2016 ESPY Awards show, as images and videos of Bryant played on a screen behind the rapper. 

The halftime show closed out the stacked musical lineup at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game and Weekend, which included performances from: Jennifer Hudson, who paid tribute to Bryant; Chaka Khan, who sang the national anthem to officially open the game; and Queen Latifah, who covered Stevie Wonder.

Other artists who performed and appeared throughout the weekend include Common, Chance The Rapper's brother and fellow rapper, Taylor Bennett, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Jeremih and others. 

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs at Glastonbury Festival 2019

Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Festival 2020: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Alice Smith, Victory Boyd & More Announced

The multi-day gathering, taking place during International Women's Day weekend this March, will feature multiple live events and speaker series
John Ochoa
Feb 15, 2020 - 8:52 am

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Festival (BGR!FEST), the multi-day live event and speaker series that celebrates black women artists, thought leaders and creatives, has announced the lineup and event schedule for its 2020 edition. The four-day event, taking place March 5-8 during International Women's Day weekend across the John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts campus in Washington, D.C., has confirmed headliner Ms. Lauryn Hill, Alice Smith, Victory Boyd and many other artists and speakers for its second annual installment. 

BGR!FEST 2020 will feature multiple music-centric events across the weekend. The BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Concert Series, a two-day event (March 6-7) will feature eight-time GRAMMY winner Ms. Lauryn Hill and opener Alice Smith. The BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Unplugged Secret Shows, a series of intimate late-night concerts featuring surprise guests and performers, will take place nightly, except for Sunday. The BLACK GIRLS ROCK! WHO ROCKS NEXT shows, which spotlight emerging talents, will host soul-folk artist Victory Boyd on Friday and West Coast rapper ill Camille on Saturday. The weekend ends with the event's official closing day party and jam session, held on International Women's Day (Sunday, March 8), featuring BLACK GIRLS ROCK! CEO and celebrity DJ Beverly Bond and friends.

Read: City Girls' Yung Miami Talks Black Girl Magic, Cardi B & More At ESSENCE Fest

Beyond the music, BGR!FEST 2020 will present a free multi-part speaker series and panel presentation that will discuss entrepreneurship and business leadership; protection and advocacy for black women in the #MeToo era; and the importance of representation in Hollywood and media. The festival is also hosting the BLACK GIRLS LEAD Empowerment Circle, a private event featuring discussions with artist/activist Maimouna Youssef, aka Mumu Fresh, and Victory Boyd. 

The inaugural sold-out BGR!FEST last year featured Jazmine Sullivan, MC Lyte, Elle Varner, Leikeli47 and others.

BGR!FEST is an extension of BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, a multifaceted brand that focuses on the empowerment of women and girls of color. Last year, the BLACK GIRLS ROCK Awards, an annual award show broadcasted on BET, featured performances from Erykah Badu, Common, India.Arie, Ari Lennox and many others. 

For information on tickets, full lineup and event schedule for BGR!FEST 2020, visit the festival's official website.

