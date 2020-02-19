Los Angeles music event tastemakers Goldenvoice and Soulection announced the latest spring 2020 music festival to get excited about: Lovers & Friends Fest, featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon (gimme a "Yeah!") and TLC as headliners. The brand-new one-day extravaganza features your favorite '90s and '00s R&B and hip-hop acts, with T-Pain, Brandy, Ja Rule, Monica, Fat Joe, Nelly, Sean Paul, SWV, Eve and many more also slated to perform.

The first-ever Lovers & Friends takes place Saturday, May 9, at Dignity Health Sports Park—the stadium where the L.A. Galaxy play—in Carson, Calif.

The nostalgia-inducing lineup also features Cam'ron, Tweet, Amerie, Mario, 112, Montell Jordan and Dru Hill. Newer R&B and hip-hop queens Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker and Megan Thee Stallion will also bring the sultry vibes.

Following the lineup announcement, a few of the artists included on the bill, including Lil Kim, Mase and Twista, denied any affiliation with the event, causing confusion about the festival's roster and legitimacy; Twista later redacted his statement on social media. Prayer hands that the rest of the artists will be making the incredibly epic lineup very real come May.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. PT. General on-sale tickets will be available starting Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Visit the festival's official website to sign up for the pre-sale and for more info on the big event.

