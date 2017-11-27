Bruno Mars holding GRAMMY Award

Bruno Mars

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

List

2018 GRAMMY Awards: Complete Winners List

Find out who won at the 60th GRAMMY Awards in New York on Jan. 28
Nov 28, 2017 - 5:36 am

The nominations for the 60th GRAMMY Awards are here! Find out who has won in each of the 84 categories below (use the links to jump to a desired field).

General Field

Pop

Dance/ Electronic Music

Contemporary Instrumental Music

Rock

Alternative

R&B

Rap

Country

New Age

Jazz

Gospel/ Contemporary Christian Music

Latin

American Roots Music

Reggae

World Music

Children's

Spoken Word

Comedy

Musical Theater

Music For Visual Media  

Composing/ Arranging

Package

Notes

Historical 

Production, Non-Classical

Surround Sound

Production, Classical

Classical

Music Video/Film

 

General Field

1. Record Of The Year
(Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.)

• Redbone
      Childish Gambino
      Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

• Despacito
      Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
      Josh Gudwin, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, producers; Josh Gudwin, Jaycen Joshua, Chris ‘TEK’ O’Ryan, Mauricio Rengifo, Juan G Rivera “Gaby Music,” Luis “Salda” Saldarriaga & Andrés Torres, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• The Story Of O.J.
      JAY-Z
      JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglass & Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• HUMBLE.
      Kendrick Lamar
      Asheton Hogan & Mike Will Made It, producers; Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

• 24K Magic WINNER
      Bruno Mars
      Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer

2. Album Of The Year
(Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.)

• "Awaken, My Love!"
      Childish Gambino
      Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Bryan Carrigan, Chris Fogel, Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

• 4:44
      JAY-Z
      JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglass & Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton, engineers/mixers; Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• DAMN.
      Kendrick Lamar
      DJ Dahi, Sounwave & Anthony Tiffith, producers; Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; K. Duckworth, D. Natche, M. Spears & A. Tiffith, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

• Melodrama
      Lorde
      Jack Antonoff & Lorde, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Ella Yelich-O'Connor, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

• 24K Magic WINNER
      Bruno Mars
      Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Despacito
      Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

• 4:44
      Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

• Issues
      Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

• 1-800-273-8255
      Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson & Andrew Taggart, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

• That's What I Like WINNER
      Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

4. Best New Artist
(An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.)

• Alessia Cara WINNER

• Khalid

• Lil Uzi Vert

• Julia Michaels

• SZA

Pop

5. Best Pop Solo Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Love So Soft
      Kelly Clarkson

• Praying
      Kesha

• Million Reasons
      Lady Gaga

• What About Us
      P!nk

• Shape Of You WINNER
      Ed Sheeran

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Something Just Like This
      The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

• Despacito
      Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

• Thunder
      Imagine Dragons

• Feel It Still WINNER
      Portugal. The Man

• Stay
      Zedd & Alessia Cara

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.)

• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)
      Michael Bublé

• Triplicate
      Bob Dylan

• In Full Swing
      Seth MacFarlane

• Wonderland
      Sarah McLachlan

• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 WINNER
      (Various Artists)
      Dae Bennett, Producer

8. Best Pop Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.)

• Kaleidoscope EP
      Coldplay

• Lust For Life
      Lana Del Rey

• Evolve
      Imagine Dragons

• Rainbow
      Kesha

• Joanne
      Lady Gaga

• ÷ (Divide) WINNER
      Ed Sheeran

Dance/Electronic Music

9. Best Dance Recording
(For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.)

• Bambro Koyo Ganda
      Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
      Bonobo, producer; Bonobo, mixer

• Cola
      CamelPhat & Elderbrook
      CamelPhat & Elderbrook, producers; CamelPhat, mixer

• Andromeda
      Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
      Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett, Remi Kabaka & Anthony Khan, producers; Stephen Sedgwick, mixer

• Tonite - WINNER
      LCD Soundsystem
      James Murphy, producer; James Murphy, mixer

• Line Of Sight
      ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
      Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills, producers; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
(For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.)

• Migration
      Bonobo

• 3-D The Catalogue WINNER
      Kraftwerk

• Mura Masa
      Mura Masa

• A Moment Apart
      ODESZA

• What Now
      Sylvan Esso

Contemporary Instrumental Music

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
(For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)

• What If
      The Jerry Douglas Band

• Spirit
      Alex Han

• Mount Royal
      Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

• Prototype WINNER
      Jeff Lorber Fusion

• Bad Hombre
      Antonio Sanchez

Rock

12. Best Rock Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.)

• You Want It Darker WINNER
      Leonard Cohen

• The Promise
      Chris Cornell

• Run
      Foo Fighters

• No Good
      Kaleo

• Go To War
      Nothing More

13. Best Metal Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.)

• Invisible Enemy
      August Burns Red

• Black Hoodie
      Body Count

• Forever
      Code Orange

• Sultan’s Curse WINNER
      Mastodon

• Clockworks
      Meshuggah

14. Best Rock Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Atlas, Rise!
      James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

• Blood In The Cut
      JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

• Go To War
      Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

• Run WINNER
      Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

• The Stage
      Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

15. Best Rock Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.)

• Emperor Of Sand
      Mastodon

• Hardwired...To Self-Destruct
      Metallica

• The Stories We Tell Ourselves
      Nothing More

• Villains
      Queens Of The Stone Age

• A Deeper Understanding WINNER
      The War On Drugs

Alternative

16. Best Alternative Music Album
(Vocal or Instrumental.)

• Everything Now
      Arcade Fire

• Humanz
      Gorillaz

• American Dream
      LCD Soundsystem

• Pure Comedy
      Father John Misty

• Sleep Well Beast WINNER
      The National

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.)

• Get You
      Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

• Distraction
      Kehlani

• High
      Ledisi

• That's What I Like WINNER
      Bruno Mars

• The Weekend
      SZA

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.)

• Laugh And Move On
      The Baylor Project

• Redbone WINNER
      Childish Gambino

• What I'm Feelin'
      Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones

• All The Way
      Ledisi

• Still
      Mali Music

19. Best R&B Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• First Began
      PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

• Location
      Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

• Redbone
      Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

• Supermodel
      Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Carter Lang & Solana Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

• That's What I Like WINNER
      Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.)

• Free 6LACK
      6LACK

• "Awaken, My Love!"
      Childish Gambino

• American Teen
      Khalid

• Ctrl
      SZA

• Starboy WINNER
      The Weeknd

21. Best R&B Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.)

• Freudian
      Daniel Caesar

• Let Love Rule
      Ledisi

• 24K Magic WINNER
      Bruno Mars

• Gumbo
      PJ Morton

• Feel The Real
      Musiq Soulchild

Rap

22. Best Rap Performance
(For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Bounce Back
      Big Sean

• Bodak Yellow
      Cardi B

• 4:44
      JAY-Z

• HUMBLE. WINNER
      Kendrick Lamar

• Bad And Boujee
      Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance
(For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.)

• PRBLMS
      6LACK

• Crew
      Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

• Family Feud
      JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé

• LOYALTY. WINNER
      Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

• Love Galore
      SZA Featuring Travis Scott

24. Best Rap Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award.  A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Bodak Yellow
      Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

• Chase Me
      Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton & Michael Render, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

• HUMBLE. WINNER
      K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

• Sassy
      Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn, songwriters (Rapsody)

• The Story Of O.J.
      Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

25. Best Rap Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.)

• 4:44
      JAY-Z

• DAMN. WINNER
      Kendrick Lamar

• Culture
      Migos

• Laila's Wisdom
      Rapsody

• Flower Boy
      Tyler, The Creator

Country

26. Best Country Solo Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.)

• Body Like A Back Road
      Sam Hunt

• Losing You
      Alison Krauss

• Tin Man
      Miranda Lambert

• I Could Use A Love Song
      Maren Morris

• Either Way WINNER
      Chris Stapleton

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.)

• It Ain't My Fault
      Brothers Osborne

• My Old Man
      Zac Brown Band

• You Look Good
      Lady Antebellum

• Better Man WINNER
      Little Big Town

• Drinkin' Problem
      Midland

28. Best Country Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Better Man
      Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

• Body Like A Back Road
      Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

• Broken Halos WINNER
      Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

• Drinkin’ Problem
      Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

• Tin Man
      Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

29. Best Country Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.)

• Cosmic Hallelujah
      Kenny Chesney

• Heart Break
      Lady Antebellum

• The Breaker
      Little Big Town

• Life Changes
      Thomas Rhett

• From A Room: Volume 1 WINNER
      Chris Stapleton

New Age

30. Best New Age Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.)

• Reflection
      Brian Eno

• SongVersation: Medicine
      India.Arie

• Dancing On Water WINNER
      Peter Kater

• Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5
      Kitaro

• Spiral Revelation
      Steve Roach

Jazz

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
(For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter's name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Can't Remember Why
      Sara Caswell, soloist
      Track from: Whispers On The Wind (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

• Dance Of Shiva
      Billy Childs, soloist
      Track from: Rebirth

• Whisper Not
      Fred Hersch, soloist
      Track from: Open Book

• Miles Beyond WINNER
      John McLaughlin, soloist
      Track from: Live @ Ronnie Scott's (John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension)

• Ilimba
      Chris Potter, soloist
      Track from: The Dreamer Is The Dream

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.)

• The Journey
      The Baylor Project

• A Social Call
      Jazzmeia Horn

• Bad Ass And Blind
      Raul Midón

• Porter Plays Porter
      Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

• Dreams And Daggers WINNER
      Cécile McLorin Salvant

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.)

• Uptown, Downtown
      Bill Charlap Trio

• Rebirth WINNER
      Billy Childs

• Project Freedom
      Joey DeFrancesco & The People

• Open Book
      Fred Hersch

• The Dreamer Is The Dream
      Chris Potter

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.)

• MONK'estra Vol. 2
      John Beasley

• Jigsaw
      Alan Ferber Big Band

• Bringin' It WINNER
      Christian McBride Big Band

• Homecoming
      Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

• Whispers On The Wind
      Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

35. Best Latin Jazz Album
(For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.)

• Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter
      Antonio Adolfo

• Oddara
      Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

• Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos
      Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

• Típico
      Miguel Zenón

• Jazz Tango WINNER
      Pablo Ziegler Trio

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.)

• Too Hard Not To
      Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters

• You Deserve It
      JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn, songwriters

• Better Days
      Le'Andria

• My Life
      The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls, songwriters

• Never Have To Be Alone WINNER
      CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.)

• Oh My Soul
      Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Nichole Nordeman, songwriters

• Clean
      Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter

• What A Beautiful Name WINNER
      Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters

• Even If
      MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters

• Hills And Valleys
      Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.)

• Crossover: Live From Music City
      Travis Greene

• Bigger Than Me
      Le'Andria

• Close
      Marvin Sapp

• Sunday Song
      Anita Wilson

• Let Them Fall In Love WINNER
      CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.)

• Rise
      Danny Gokey

• Echoes (Deluxe Edition)
      Matt Maher

• Lifer
      MercyMe

• Hills And Valleys
      Tauren Wells

• Chain Breaker WINNER
      Zach Williams

40. Best Roots Gospel Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.)

• The Best Of The Collingsworth Family - Volume 1
      The Collingsworth Family

• Give Me Jesus
      Larry Cordle

• Resurrection
      Joseph Habedank

• Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope WINNER
      Reba McEntire

• Hope For All Nations
      Karen Peck & New River

Latin

41. Best Latin Pop Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.)

• Lo Único Constante
      Alex Cuba

• Mis Planes Son Amarte
      Juanes

• Amar Y Vivir  En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017
      La Santa Cecilia

• Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
      Natalia Lafourcade

• El Dorado WINNER
      Shakira

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.)

• Ayo
      Bomba Estéreo

• Pa' Fuera
      C4 Trío & Desorden Público

• Salvavidas De Hielo
      Jorge Drexler

• El Paradise
      Los Amigos Invisibles

• Residente WINNER
      Residente

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.)

• Ni Diablo Ni Santo
      Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

• Ayer Y Hoy
      Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

• Momentos
      Alex Campos

• Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas WINNER
      Aida Cuevas

• Zapateando En El Norte
      Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

44. Best Tropical Latin Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.)

• Albita
      Albita

• Art Of The Arrangement
      Doug Beavers

• Salsa Big Band WINNER
      Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

• Gente Valiente
      Silvestre Dangond

• Indestructible
      Diego El Cigala

American Roots Music

45. Best American Roots Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings.  This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).)

• Killer Diller Blues WINNER
      Alabama Shakes

• Let My Mother Live
      Blind Boys Of Alabama

• Arkansas Farmboy
      Glen Campbell

• Steer Your Way
      Leonard Cohen

• I Never Cared For You
      Alison Krauss

46. Best American Roots Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Cumberland Gap
      David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters (David Rawlings)

• I Wish You Well
      Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters (The Mavericks)

• If We Were Vampires WINNER
      Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

• It Ain't Over Yet
      Rodney Crowell, songwriter (Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White)

• My Only True Friend
      Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)

47. Best Americana Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.)

• Southern Blood
      Gregg Allman

• Shine On Rainy Day
      Brent Cobb

• Beast Epic
      Iron & Wine

• The Nashville Sound WINNER
      Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

• Brand New Day
      The Mavericks

48. Best Bluegrass Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.)

• Fiddler's Dream
      Michael Cleveland

• Laws Of Gravity WINNER (TIE)
      The Infamous Stringdusters

• Original
      Bobby Osborne

• Universal Favorite
      Noam Pikelny

• All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live] WINNER (TIE)
      Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

49. Best Traditional Blues Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.)

• Migration Blues
      Eric Bibb

• Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
      Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

• Roll And Tumble
      R.L. Boyce

• Sonny & Brownie's Last Train
      Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

• Blue & Lonesome WINNER
      The Rolling Stones

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.)

• Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
      Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

• Recorded Live In Lafayette
      Sonny Landreth

• TajMo WINNER
      Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

• Got Soul
      Robert Randolph & The Family Band

• Live From The Fox Oakland
      Tedeschi Trucks Band

51. Best Folk Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.)

• Mental Illness WINNER
      Aimee Mann

• Semper Femina
      Laura Marling

• The Queen Of Hearts
      Offa Rex

• You Don't Own Me Anymore
      The Secret Sisters

• The Laughing Apple
      Yusuf / Cat Stevens

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.)

• Top Of The Mountain
      Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

• Ho'okena 3.0
      Ho'okena

• Kalenda WINNER
      Lost Bayou Ramblers

• Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live]
      Northern Cree

• Pua Kiele
      Josh Tatofi

Reggae

53. Best Reggae Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.)

• Chronology
      Chronixx

• Lost In Paradise
      Common Kings

• Wash House Ting
      J Boog

• Stony Hill WINNER
      Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

• Avrakedabra
      Morgan Heritage

World Music

54. Best World Music Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.)

• Memoria De Los Sentidos
      Vicente Amigo

• Para Mi
      Buika

• Rosa Dos Ventos
      Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

• Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration WINNER
      Ladysmith Black Mambazo

• Elwan
      Tinariwen

Children's

55. Best Children's Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.)

• Brighter Side
      Gustafer Yellowgold

• Feel What U Feel WINNER
      Lisa Loeb

• Lemonade
      Justin Roberts

• Rise Shine #Woke
      Alphabet Rockers

• Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World
      Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Spoken Word

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

• Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
      Neil deGrasse Tyson

• Born To Run
      Bruce Springsteen

• Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter
      Shelly Peiken

• Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)
      Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo

• The Princess Diarist WINNER
      Carrie Fisher

Comedy

57. Best Comedy Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)

• The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas WINNER
      Dave Chappelle

• Cinco
      Jim Gaffigan

• Jerry Before Seinfeld
      Jerry Seinfeld

• A Speck Of Dust
      Sarah Silverman

• What Now?
      Kevin Hart

Musical Theater

58. Best Musical Theater Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.)

• Come From Away
      Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

• Dear Evan Hansen WINNER
      Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Rachel Bay Jones, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Park,  Ben Platt, Will Roland & Jennifer Laura Thompson, principal soloists; Pete Ganbarg, Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

• Hello, Dolly!
      Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Music for Visual Media

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
(Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album.  In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).)

• Baby Driver
      (Various Artists)
      Edgar Wright, compilation producer

• Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
      (Various Artists)
      James Gunn, compilation producer 

• Hidden Figures: The Album
      (Various Artists)
      Pharrell Williams; Pharrell Williams, compilation producer

• La La Land WINNER
      (Various Artists)
      Marius de Vries & Justin Hurwitz, compilation producer

• Moana: The Songs
      (Various Artists)
      Opetaia Foa’i, Tom MacDougall, Mark Mancina & Lin-Manuel Miranda, compilation producers

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
(Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.)

• Arrival
      Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

• Dunkirk
      Hans Zimmer, composer

• Game Of Thrones: Season 7
      Ramin Djawadi, composer

• Hidden Figures
      Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

• La La Land WINNER
      Justin Hurwitz, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media
(A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• City Of Stars
      Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
      Track from: La La Land

• How Far I'll Go WINNER
      Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho)
      Track from: Moana: The Songs

• I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
      Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)
      Track from: Fifty Shades Darker

• Never Give Up
      Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
      Track from: Lion

• Stand Up For Something
      Common, Andra Day & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)
      Track from: Marshall

Composing/Arranging

62. Best Instrumental Composition
(A Composer's Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Alkaline
      Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

• Choros #3
      Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

• Home Free (For Peter Joe)
      Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

• Three Revolutions WINNER
      Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

• Warped Cowboy
      Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
(An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• All Hat, No Saddle
      Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

• Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can WINNER
      John Williams, arranger (John Williams)

• Home Free (For Peter Joe)
      Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

• Ugly Beauty/Pannonica
      John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

• White Christmas
      Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
(An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Another Day Of Sun
      Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

• Every Time We Say Goodbye
      Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)

• I Like Myself
      Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

• I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York
      Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)

• Putin WINNER
      Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)

Package

65. Best Recording Package

• El Orisha De La Rosa WINNER (TIE)
      Carlos Dussan, Juliana Jaramillo, Juan Martinez & Claudio Roncoli, art directors (Magín Díaz)

• Mura Masa
      Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

• Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) WINNER (TIE)
      Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

• Sleep Well Beast
      Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

• Solid State
      Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta
      Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)

• Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)
      Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)

• May 1977: Get Shown The Light
      Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)

• The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition WINNER
      Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

• Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares
      Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

Notes

67. Best Album Notes

• Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth
      Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

• Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition
      Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

• The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin
      Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

• Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute
      David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

• Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings WINNER
      Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams
      Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

Historical

68. Best Historical Album

• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta
      Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

• The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955
      Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

• Leonard Bernstein - The Composer WINNER
      Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)

• Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa
      Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams
      Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

Production, Non-Classical

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
(An Engineer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.))

• Every Where Is Some Where
      Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

• Is This The Life We Really Want?
      Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

• Natural Conclusion
      Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

• No Shape
      Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

• 24K Magic WINNER
      Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
(A Producer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.))

• Calvin Harris
      
      • Don’t Quit (DJ Khaled & Calvin Harris Featuring Travis Scott & Jeremih) (T)
      • Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (Calvin Harris Featuring Various Artists) (A)

• Greg Kurstin WINNER
    
      • Concrete And Gold (Foo Fighters) (A)
      • Dear Life (Beck) (S)
      • Dusk Till Dawn (ZAYN Featuring Sia) (S)
      • LOVE. (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Zacari) (T)
      • Strangers (Halsey Featuring Lauren Jauregui) (T)
      • Wall Of Glass (Liam Gallagher) (S)

• Blake Mills
      
      • Darkness And Light (John Legend) (A)
      • Eternally Even (Jim James) (A)
      • God Only Knows (John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Featuring yMusic) (S)
      • Memories Are Now (Jesca Hoop) (A)
      • No Shape (Perfume Genius) (A)
      • Semper Femina (Laura Marling) (A)

• No I.D.
     
      • America (Logic Featuring Black Thought, Chuck D & Big Lenbo & No ID) (T)
      • The Autobiography (Vic Mensa) (A)
      • 4:44 (JAY-Z) (A)

• The Stereotypes
     
      • Before I Do (Sevyn Streeter) (S)
      • Better (Lil Yachty Featuring Stefflon Don) (T)
      • Deliver (Fifth Harmony) (T)
      • Finesse (Bruno Mars) (T)
      • Mo Bounce (Iggy Azalea) (S)
      • Sunshine (Kyle Featuring Miguel) (S)
      • That's What I Like (Bruno Mars) (T)

71. Best Remixed Recording
(A Remixer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)
      Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

• Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)
      SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

• Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)
      Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

• A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)
      Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

• You Move (Latroit Remix) WINNER
      Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Surround Sound

72. Best Surround Sound Album
(For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).)

• Early Americans WINNER
      Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man
      Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)

• So Is My Love
      Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

• 3-D The Catalogue
      Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)

• Tyberg: Masses
      Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Production, Classical

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical
(An Engineer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.))

• Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs
      Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man
      Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

• Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
      Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio WINNER
      Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

• Tyberg: Masses
      John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical
(A Producer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.))

• Blanton Alspaugh
      
      • Adamo: Becoming Santa Claus (Emmanuel Villaume, Kevin Burdette, Keith Jameson, Lucy Schaufer, Hila Plitmann, Matt Boehler, Jonathan Blalock, Jennifer Rivera & Dallas Opera Orchestra)
      • Aldridge: Sister Carrie (William Boggs, Keith Phares, Matt Morgan, Alisa Suzanne Jordheim, Stephen Cunningham, Adriana Zabala, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
      • Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
      • Death & The Maiden (Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra)
      • Handel: Messiah (Andrew Davis, Noel Edison, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
      • Haydn: Symphonies Nos. 53, 64 & 96 (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)
      • Heggie: It's A Wonderful Life (Patrick Summers, William Burden, Talise Trevigne, Andrea Carroll, Rod Gilfry & Houston Grand Opera)
      • Tyberg: Masses (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

• Manfred Eicher
      
      • Mansurian: Requiem (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
      • Monk, M.: On Behalf Of Nature (Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble)
      • Point & Line - Debussy And Hosokawa (Momo Kodama)
      • Rímur (Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediaeval)
      • Silvestrov: Hieroglyphen Der Nacht (Anja Lechner)

• David Frost WINNER
     
      • Alma Española (Isabel Leonard)
      • Amplified Soul (Gabriela Martinez)
      • Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 6 (Jonathan Biss)
      • Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
      • Garden Of Joys And Sorrows (Hat Trick Trio)
      • Laks: Chamber Works (ARC Ensemble)
      • Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
      • Troika (Matt Haimovitz & Christopher O'Riley)
      • Verdi: Otello (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Günther Groissböck, Željko Lučić, Dimitri Pittas, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

• Morten Lindberg
      
      • Furatus (Ole Edvard Antonsen & Wolfgang Plagge)
      • Interactions (Bård Monsen & Gunnar Flagstad)
      • Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
      • Minor Major (Oslo String Quartet)
      • Northern Timbre (Ragnhild Hemsing & Tor Espen Aspaas)
      • So Is My Love (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
      • Thoresen: Sea Of Names (Trond Schau)

• Judith Sherman
      
      • American Nocturnes (Cecile Licad)
      • The Birthday Party (Aki Takahashi)
      • Discovering Bach (Michelle Ross)
      • Foss: Pieces Of Genius (New York New Music Ensemble)
      • Secret Alchemy - Chamber Works By Pierre Jalbert (Curtis Macomber & Michael Boriskin)
      • Sevenfive - The John Corigliano Effect (Gaudette Brass)
      • Sonic Migrations - Music Of Laurie Altman (Various Artists)
      • Tribute (Dover Quartet)
      • 26 (Melia Watras & Michael Jinsoo Lim)

Classical

75. Best Orchestral Performance
(Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.)

• Concertos For Orchestra
      Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

• Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches
      Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

• Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente
      Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

• Mahler: Symphony No. 5
      Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio WINNER
      Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

76. Best Opera Recording
(Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.)

• Berg: Lulu
      Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

• Berg: Wozzeck WINNER
      Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf & Brad Sayles, producers (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)

• Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles
      Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

• Handel: Ottone
      George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

• Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel
      Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Andrei Serov; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

77. Best Choral Performance
(Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.)

• Bryars: The Fifth Century WINNER
      Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

• Handel: Messiah
      Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)

• Mansurian: Requiem
      Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)

• Music Of The Spheres
      Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)

• Tyberg: Masses
      Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
(For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.)

• Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1
      Arcangelo

• Death & The Maiden WINNER
      Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

• Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert
      Stile Antico

• Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann
      Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

• Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016
      Martha Argerich & Various Artists

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
(Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.)

• Bach: The French Suites
      Murray Perahia

• Haydn: Cello Concertos
      Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)

• Levina: The Piano Concertos
      Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)

• Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2
      Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)

• Transcendental WINNER
      Daniil Trifonov

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
(Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.)

• Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas
      Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)

• Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio WINNER
      Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

• Gods & Monsters
      Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

• In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music
      Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

• Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift
      Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)

81. Best Classical Compendium
(Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.)

• Barbara
      Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer

• Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto WINNER
      Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

• Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir
      Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer

• Les Routes De L'Esclavage
      Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer

• Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger
      Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
(A Composer's Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.)

• Concerto For Orchestra
      Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
      Track from: Concertos For Orchestra

• Picture Studies
      Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
      Track from: Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

• Requiem
      Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

• Songs Of Solitude
      Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
      Track from: Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs

• Viola Concerto WINNER
      Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
      Track from: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Music Video/Film

83. Best Music Video
(Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.)

• Up All Night
      Beck
      CANADA, video director; Alba Barneda, Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

• Makeba
      Jain
      Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

• The Story Of O.J.
      JAY-Z
      Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, Elizabeth Newman & Chaka Pilgrim, video producers

• Humble. WINNER
      Kendrick Lamar
      The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

• 1-800-273-8255
      Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
      Andy Hines, video director; Brandon Bonfiglio, Mildred Delamota, Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta & Alex Randall, video producers

84. Best Music Film
(For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.)

• One More Time With Feeling
      Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
      Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers

• Long Strange Trip
      (The Grateful Dead)
      Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers

• The Defiant Ones WINNER
      (Various Artists)
      Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers

• Soundbreaking
      (Various Artists)
      Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers

• Two Trains Runnin'
      (Various Artists)
      Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer

Brian Haack
Jan 28, 2018 - 8:18 pm

Renée Fabian
Jan 28, 2018 - 7:38 pm

Philip Merrill
Jan 28, 2018 - 7:11 pm

Jan 28, 2018 - 6:38 pm

