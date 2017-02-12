searchsearch
Vladimir Bobri

Artist

Vladimir Bobri

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

6th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Cover - Classical

Granada (Albeniz: "Granada"/ Granados: "Spanish Dance In E Minor"/ Ponce, Tansman, Aguado: "Eight Lesson For The Guitar"/ Sor: "Four Studies") (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Vladimir Bobri News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Vladimir Bobri

Nominations

Best Album Cover - Classical

Granada (Albeniz: "Granada"/ Granados: "Spanish Dance In E Minor"/ Ponce, Tansman, Aguado: "Eight Lesson For The Guitar"/ Sor: "Four Studies") (Album)

More from the 6th A Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events