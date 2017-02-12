Vladimir Bobri News

Vladimir Bobri
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
6th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Album Cover - Classical
Granada (Albeniz: "Granada"/ Granados: "Spanish Dance In E Minor"/ Ponce, Tansman, Aguado: "Eight Lesson For The Guitar"/ Sor: "Four Studies") (Album)
