Tom Tucker News

Tom Tucker
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
9th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Album Cover, Photography
Sammy Davis Jr. Sings - Laurindo Almeida Plays (Album)
Nominations
