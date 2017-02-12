Tim Rice-Oxley
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
49th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Is It Any Wonder?
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Tim Rice-Oxley News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tim Rice-Oxley
Nominations
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Is It Any Wonder?
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events