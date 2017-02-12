Thomas Beecham
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
2
3rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Classical Performance - Choral (Including Oratorio)
Handel: Messiah
Thomas Beecham News
