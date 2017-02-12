searchsearch
Thomas Beecham

Artist

Thomas Beecham

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

3rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Classical Performance - Choral (Including Oratorio)

Handel: Messiah

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Thomas Beecham News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Thomas Beecham

Wins

Best Classical Performance - Choral (Including Oratorio)

Handel: Messiah

Nominations

Best Classical Performance - Orchestra

Haydn: Salomon Symphonies Vol. 2 (Album)

More from the 3rd A Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events