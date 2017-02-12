searchsearch
Tallis Scholars

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

4

53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Small Ensemble Performance

Victoria: Lamentations Of Jeremiah

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Tallis Scholars News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tallis Scholars

Nominations

Best Small Ensemble Performance

Victoria: Lamentations Of Jeremiah

