Stephen A. Kipner

Artist

Stephen A. Kipner

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

28th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special

St. Elmo's Fire (Album)

Stephen A. Kipner News

