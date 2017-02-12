Sheila Hylton News

searchsearch
Sheila Hylton

Artist

Sheila Hylton

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

25th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Ethnic Or Traditional Folk Recording

Reggae Sunsplash '81, A Tribute To Bob Marley (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Sheila Hylton

