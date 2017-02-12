searchsearch
Roger McLachlen

Artist

Roger McLachlen

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

Lonesome Loser (Single)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Roger McLachlen News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Roger McLachlen

Nominations

Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

Lonesome Loser (Single)

More from the 22nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events