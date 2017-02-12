Robert Sweet
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
30th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group, Choir Or Chorus
To Hell With The Devil (Album)
Robert Sweet News
