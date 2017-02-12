searchsearch
Robert Sweet

Artist

Robert Sweet

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

30th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group, Choir Or Chorus

To Hell With The Devil (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Robert Sweet News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Robert Sweet

Nominations

Best Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group, Choir Or Chorus

To Hell With The Devil (Album)

More from the 30th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events