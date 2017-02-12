searchsearch
R Prophet

Artist

R Prophet

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

45th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Long Form Music Video

The World According To Nappy

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

R Prophet News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for R Prophet

Nominations

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Po' Folks

Best Long Form Music Video

The World According To Nappy

