Moravian Festival Chorus

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

3rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Choral (Including Oratorio)

Arias, Anthems And Chorales Of The American Moravians - Vol. I (Album)

Moravian Festival Chorus News

