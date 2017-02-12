Moravian Festival Chorus News

Moravian Festival Chorus
0
1
3rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Choral (Including Oratorio)
Arias, Anthems And Chorales Of The American Moravians - Vol. I (Album)
