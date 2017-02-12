Lubomir Matl News

Lubomir Matl
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
30th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Choral Performance (Other Than Opera)
Janácek: Glagolitic Mass
