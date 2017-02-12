Lubomir Matl News

searchsearch
Lubomir Matl

Artist

Lubomir Matl

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

30th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Choral Performance (Other Than Opera)

Janácek: Glagolitic Mass

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Lubomir Matl

