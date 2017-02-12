searchsearch
Lamont McLemore

Artist

Lamont McLemore

WINS*

6

NOMINATIONS*

9

12th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Album Of The Year

The Age Of Aquarius (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Lamont McLemore News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Lamont McLemore

Wins

Record Of The Year

Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)

Best Contemporary Vocal Performance By A Group

Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)

Nominations

Album Of The Year

The Age Of Aquarius (Album)

More from the 12th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events