Lamont McLemore
WINS*
6
NOMINATIONS*
9
12th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Album Of The Year
The Age Of Aquarius (Album)
Lamont McLemore News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Lamont McLemore
Wins
Record Of The Year
Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)
Best Contemporary Vocal Performance By A Group
Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)
Nominations
Album Of The Year
The Age Of Aquarius (Album)
