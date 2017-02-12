searchsearch
Joe Turner

Artist

Joe Turner

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

7

28th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Traditional Blues Recording

Patcha, Patcha, All Night Long (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Joe Turner News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Joe Turner

Nominations

Best Traditional Blues Recording

Patcha, Patcha, All Night Long (Album)

Best Traditional Blues Recording

Big Joe Turner With Knocky Parker And His Houserockers (Album)

More from the 28th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events