Jim Caruana News

Jim Caruana

Artist

Jim Caruana

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

4

52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Record Of The Year

Halo

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jim Caruana

Wins

Best Contemporary R&B Album

I Am... Sasha Fierce

Nominations

Record Of The Year

Halo

Album Of The Year

I Am... Sasha Fierce

