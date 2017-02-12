Jim Caruana
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
4
52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Record Of The Year
Halo
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Jim Caruana News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jim Caruana
Wins
Best Contemporary R&B Album
I Am... Sasha Fierce
Nominations
Record Of The Year
Halo
Album Of The Year
I Am... Sasha Fierce
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events