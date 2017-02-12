Jan Balet News

searchsearch
Jan Balet

Artist

Jan Balet

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

7th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Album Cover - Classical

Saint-Saens: Carnival Of The Animals/Britten: Young Persons Guide To The Orchestra

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

