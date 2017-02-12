Isaac Whittmon News

Isaac Whittmon
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
20th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Soul Gospel Performance, Traditional
The Lord Is My Life (Album)
