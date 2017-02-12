Isaac Whittmon News

searchsearch
Isaac Whittmon

Artist

Isaac Whittmon

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

20th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Soul Gospel Performance, Traditional

The Lord Is My Life (Album)

