Erica Morini
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
4th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music
Franck And Mozart Sonatas (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Erica Morini News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Erica Morini
Nominations
Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music
Franck And Mozart Sonatas (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events