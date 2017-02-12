searchsearch
Erica Morini

Artist

Erica Morini

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

4th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music

Franck And Mozart Sonatas (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Erica Morini News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Erica Morini

Nominations

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music

Franck And Mozart Sonatas (Album)

More from the 4th A Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events