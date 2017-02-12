searchsearch
Eric Shenkman

Artist

Eric Shenkman

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

36th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Two Princes (Single)

Eric Shenkman News

