Eric Shenkman News

Eric Shenkman
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
36th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Two Princes (Single)
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
