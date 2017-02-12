Eddie Bayers News

searchsearch
Eddie Bayers

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

47th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

It's Hard To Kiss The Lips At Night That Chew Your Ass Out All Day Long

