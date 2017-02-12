Eddie Bayers News

Eddie Bayers
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
47th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
It's Hard To Kiss The Lips At Night That Chew Your Ass Out All Day Long
