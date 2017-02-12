searchsearch
Ed Martin

Artist

Ed Martin

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album

Old Ways & Old Paths (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Ed Martin News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ed Martin

Nominations

Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album

Old Ways & Old Paths (Album)

More from the 43rd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events