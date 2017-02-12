Denny Garmassi News

searchsearch
Denny Garmassi

Artist

Denny Garmassi

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

4

33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You (Single)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

