Denny Garmassi News

Denny Garmassi
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
4
33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You (Single)
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Nominations
