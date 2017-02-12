David Johnson News

David Johnson
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
2
57th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Classical Compendium
Partch: Plectra & Percussion Dances
Wins
Best Classical Compendium
Partch: Plectra & Percussion Dances
Nominations
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Partch: Castor & Pollux
