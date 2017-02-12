Commitments News

Commitments
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
34th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
The Commitments - Original Motion Picture (Album)
