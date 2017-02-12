searchsearch
Commitments

Artist

Commitments

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

34th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

The Commitments - Original Motion Picture (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Commitments News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Commitments

Nominations

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

The Commitments - Original Motion Picture (Album)

More from the 34th Awards

