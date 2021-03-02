Chuck Daellenbach News

Chuck Daellenbach
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Crossover Album
Take The "A" Train - Canadian Brass Play The Music Of Duke Ellington (It Don't Mean A Thing; Echoes Of Harlem; Solitude, Etc.) (Album)
