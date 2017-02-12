Charlie Hayward
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
3
45th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album
How Sweet The Sound: 25 Favorite Hymns And Gospel Greats
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Charlie Hayward News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Charlie Hayward
Nominations
Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album
How Sweet The Sound: 25 Favorite Hymns And Gospel Greats
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events