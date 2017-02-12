Cathedral Quartet
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Gospel Performance, Traditional
You Ain't Heard Nothing Yet!
Cathedral Quartet News
