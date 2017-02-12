searchsearch
Cathedral Quartet

Artist

Cathedral Quartet

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Gospel Performance, Traditional

You Ain't Heard Nothing Yet!

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Cathedral Quartet News

