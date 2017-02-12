Bruce Duckworth
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
2
56th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Recording Package
Metallica Through The Never (Music From The Motion Picture)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Bruce Duckworth News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Bruce Duckworth
Nominations
Best Recording Package
Metallica Through The Never (Music From The Motion Picture)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events