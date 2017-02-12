Boris Kroyt
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
1st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music (Including Chamber Orchestra)
Ravel: Quartet In F/Debussy: Quartet In G Minor (Album)
Boris Kroyt News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Boris Kroyt
Nominations
Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music (Including Chamber Orchestra)
Ravel: Quartet In F/Debussy: Quartet In G Minor (Album)
