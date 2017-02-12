Boris Kroyt News

searchsearch
Boris Kroyt

Artist

Boris Kroyt

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

1st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music (Including Chamber Orchestra)

Ravel: Quartet In F/Debussy: Quartet In G Minor (Album)

