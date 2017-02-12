searchsearch
Bob Flick

Artist

Bob Flick

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

3rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Performance By A Vocal Group (2 To 6)

Greenfields

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Bob Flick News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Bob Flick

Nominations

Best Performance By A Vocal Group (2 To 6)

Greenfields

Best Performance - Folk

Greenfields (Album)

Best New Artist Of 1960

