Bob Flick
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
3rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Performance By A Vocal Group (2 To 6)
Greenfields
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Bob Flick News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Bob Flick
Nominations
Best Performance By A Vocal Group (2 To 6)
Greenfields
Best Performance - Folk
Greenfields (Album)
Best New Artist Of 1960
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events