Anita Mitterer
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Chamber Music Performance
Haydn: String Quartets Op. 76 (Nos. 1 - 6) (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Anita Mitterer News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Anita Mitterer
Nominations
Best Chamber Music Performance
Haydn: String Quartets Op. 76 (Nos. 1 - 6) (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events