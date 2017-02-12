Anita Mitterer News

searchsearch
Anita Mitterer

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Chamber Music Performance

Haydn: String Quartets Op. 76 (Nos. 1 - 6) (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

