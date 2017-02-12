Andreas Reiner News

Andreas Reiner
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
45th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Chamber Music Performance
Silvestrov: Leggiero, Pesante (Son. For Violoncello And Piano, Etc.)
